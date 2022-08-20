PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died and two more were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Palm Harbor on Saturday.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. on US-19 near Eagle Chase Boulevard. Two motorcycles were heading south when traffic began to slow down in front of them.

FHP said the driver of one motorcycle lost control and crashed into the other. The motorcycles then veered into the center lane of US-19, flipped and collided with a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer.

The driver of the first motorcycle, a 66-year-old Largo man, died at the scene of the crash. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman from New Port Richey, was airlifted to the hospital and later succumbed to her injuries. The crash report stated neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The two people on the second motorcycle — a 52-year-old man and 49-year-old woman, both from Holiday — were seriously injured. They were also not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The 43-year-old driver of the pickup was not hurt.