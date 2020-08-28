2 construction workers airlifted after falling from roof in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Two construction workers were airlifted to an area hospital after falling more than 20 feet from a building while working on a roof in Tarpon Springs.

Multiple agencies responded to a construction site on Meres Boulevard and Callista Cay Loop Friday morning to extricate the two men from the two-story building.

Officials said the two men fell about 25 to 30 feet while working on a roof truss.

They were airlifted to Bayonet Point Hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

