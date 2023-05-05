CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two paramedics who mistakenly pronounced a Clearwater man dead back in February have been fired.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue chief Scott Ehlers said the two medics failed their oath of office, the patient and the citizens of Clearwater.

On Feb. 15, Phebe Maxwell found her 66-year-old father, Thomas, on the floor.

“I started CPR immediately and my mom called 911,” Maxwell recalled.

The department said fire medics Jacob Rivero and Sebastian Pickens responded to Maxwell’s home.

“When the EMTs got there, they told me you could stop doing that now,” she said. “No, I’m not going to, he’s not dead.”

The chief said the call was upgraded to a cardiac arrest, which would have brought more life-saving resources. Chief Ehlers said Rivero and Pickens instead pronounced Thomas Maxwell dead, then notified law enforcement and went to another call.

“They had all the advanced life support equipment at their fingertips with more coming,” said Chief Ehlers. “They chose not to use it and canceled the others.”

During the investigation, both medics said they were following the Pinellas County medical operations manual.

“I had to call my family in Ohio and tell them that my dad was dead and then 10 minutes later, I had to call them back and tell them he’s not dead,” said Maxwell.

The chief said Rivero and Pickens should have reassessed their initial findings. He added this was not a training or equipment issue.

“The protocols and policies were not followed this was a lack of performance,” he said.

Despite her father making progress in his health, Maxwell said she’s lived in agony since February.

“There was there was no compassion, no empathy, they just didn’t care If you have a job like that, you’re supposed to care,” said Maxwell.

It’s something Chief Ehlers says can’t be taught.

“Our whole purpose for our profession—the people that is why we are what we are,” he said. “That way with the firefighters they call us for when they need help it doesn’t matter and we respond. We respond in the most expedient matter with compassion. Tears me apart to see individuals in this profession that do not have the compassion.”

The chief said now Pinellas County will make recommendations to the state whether or not to revoke the now former medics’ licenses.

Chief Ehlers gave a public apology during the announcement, however Maxwell said she wants to see a formal apology directly to her father.

“I would like to apologize to the family for the lack of concern that these two medics displayed on my call I’m truly sorry,” said the chief.