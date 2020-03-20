2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of Americans are stranded abroad, unable to return home to the U.S. due to restrictions by foreign countries because of coronavirus.

Two families from Clearwater are among those stuck abroad.

Mike Jansma and his wife Laura accompanied their 12-year-old son, Stephen, on a school trip to Ecuador. Amy Creamer and her 14-year-old daughter Emily also went along.

The Creamers and Jansmas were among the 44 people from Country Day School in Largo who took the Spanish-language immersion trip, which was supposed to run from March 4 to 17. But both families took an extra excursion to the gorgeous Galapagos Islands, which is when things began to go wrong.

Their flights were canceled, and they had trouble even getting from the islands back to the capital city of Quito.

Creamers and Jansmas

“When things went south, we tried to go to the pharmacy,” said Mike Jansma, speaking from a ranch house outside Quito owned by an American couple. “We thought we may have to be here for 30 days, and my wife has a thyroid issue. We were denied service at the pharmacy. They said they didn’t have any of the medication. Then we asked for simple things like Band-Aids, NyQuil, hand sanitizer. They wouldn’t look at or even serve us.”

8 On Your Side spoke with people in Rep. Gus Bilirakis’s office, and made multiple phone calls and email attempts to reach Rep. Charlie Crist’s office, to see what the congressmen can do to bring these families home.

Summer Robertson, press secretary for Rep. Bilirakis, said the congressman “has been in touch with the State Department and asked that it do everything in its power to help get our constituents home safely despite the lack of availability of commercial flights. The State Department is actively engaged in working to make that happen… We are continuing to monitor the situation and will do everything we can to help.”

The Jansmas and Creamers say there has been “a lot of animosity towards ‘gringos’ here” since the coronavirus outbreak.

“They feel like we’re taking their necessities like we don’t belong here and we need to go home,” said Amy Creamer. “It’s really the attitude we received from the U.S. Embassy and everybody: you can’t go home, but you can’t stay here.”

They were supposed to fly home Tuesday night, but their flights were canceled Monday. The problem, they say, is that no one can tell them how to get home.

The U.S. Embassy asked them to register in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, or STEP. They’ve enrolled now, but at first felt frustrated at the embassy’s response, and their inability to provide helpful assistance.

“The embassy says we’ll take your info but you need to call the airlines on your own,” Jansma said. “The State Department just sent me a form to fill out. I replied and said ‘I don’t have a computer, I don’t have a printer, and I certainly don’t have a scanner. I have a pen. They send news updates in Spanish. Why is the U.S. Embassy sending updates in Spanish?”

Making matters worse, Mike’s wife Laura Jansma came down with abdominal pains and stomach issues yesterday, and now they can’t travel.

They have been told there are flights leaving from an airport in Guayaquil, but it’s 5 hours away and Mike says Laura is in no shape to travel.

Further complicating their departure, the mayor of Guayaquil has already ordered police blockades of the airport runway to stop flights from Europe from landing.

“I keep having conversations with Amy and Emily that we have to be careful with everything we do,” Jansma said. “One small mistake can turn catastrophic–if someone slips and breaks a leg–it’s that precarious. Even if we could travel within Ecuador, we can’t because of how Laura is feeling.”

Creamer and Jansma also say the locals are aware they are staying at the ranch, but they’ve been careful not to draw attention to themselves.

The American couple that own the ranch are stuck in Massachusetts, but Jansma said they are doing their best to help the situation, providing people to help do shopping for them since they have been told not to leave the property.

Amy Creamer is dealing with this trauma without her husband, Emily’s father, who is at home with their 8-year-old daughter, Mia.

“Emily turned 14 while we were here in Ecuador,” said Amy Creamer. “We would really like to get home before Mia’s birthday in April.”

“She obviously isn’t doing well with us here,” said Emily Creamer of her younger sister. “It’s definitely been difficult not knowing what the outcome is going to be and how long we’ll be here.”

27-year-old Alyssa Indri of Bradenton and her best friend Diana are stuck in Cuzco, Peru (courtesy: Alyssa Indri)

A Bradenton woman, 27-year-old speech pathologist Alyssa Indri, is also stuck abroad.

She and her best friend Diana are stranded in Cuzco, Peru, with “little information regarding how or when we will get home.”

Indri told 8 On Your Side they are running out of food and dry ingredients, they have no access to phones and only access to internet via wi-fi when we’re at their Airbnb. They’ve only reserved that place until March 22.



“Our families have been unable to reach the airlines, and reported being on hold for more than two hours,” Indri said. “We have absolutely no information on how to reschedule our flight, or when we will be allowed to leave.”



“We are scared and alone,” Indri said. “We have contacted our airlines, the U.S. embassies, and even the White House via email. We are desperate for information, supplies, medication, and support.”

8 On Your Side is working to help these families, and will update this story as the situation develops.

