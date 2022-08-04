ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two children and an adult were injured in a house fire in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a fire on 13th Avenue South at 5 p.m. The garage of a two-story home was on fire with people trapped upstairs above the garage.

Firefighters said one victim escaped the home on their own while two were rescued by fire crews using ladders. Two children, described as “adolescents” and one adult were injured, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

The adult victim was sent to Bayfront hospital, where they are in stable condition. One child is in stable condition at All Children’s hospital. The second child is in critical, but stable, condition at Tampa General Hospital.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said smoke was funneled up the stairwell from the garage to where the victims were trapped. Fire crews are still investigating what caused the fire.