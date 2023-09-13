ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that ended in a shootout with police, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Tyron Davis, 22, and Nagee Hester, 25, were accused of carrying out an armed robbery at a Mobil gas station on Aug. 30.

According to PCSO, undercover detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department were surveilling Davis, who was suspected of committing two armed robberies in the prior days. They responded to a reported robbery at 825 49th St. N. with a suspect matching Davis’ description.

Detectives spotted the vehicle Davis was believed to be travelling in near the area of 5th Ave. S. and 27th St. S. After fleeing an attempted a traffic stop, Davis was accused of leaning out of the passenger’s side window and firing several rounds at the detectives.

They returned fire as the vehicle sped away. It eventually crashed near the area of 10th Ave. S. and 12th St., where Davis was taken into custody.

A search of Davis’ bag turned up two firearms and ammunition, $1,278 in cash, gloves, a mask and a photo of Davis, according to a release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, four counts of delinquent in possession of a firearm, two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle and tampering with physical evidence.

On Sept. 13, detectives arrested Hester, who admitted to being Davis’ getaway driver after the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives with the Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce said she witnessed Davis shooting at police.

They also found photos of Hester with the firearms recovered after the robbery on her phone, the sheriff’s office said. She was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon.

No one was hurt in the shootout. Both suspects are being held at the Pinellas County Jail.