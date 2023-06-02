ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were charged after a carjacking early Friday morning in St. Petersburg ended in a crash with a law enforcement vehicle, according to police.

A man and woman were traveling on 35th Street North near 4th Avenue North when they were flagged down by a “young woman,” police said. After the victims stopped, a man approached the car with a gun and allegedly stole the car.

The stolen car was involved in two separate crashes during an ensuing chase, according to police. One of the crashes involved a law enforcement vehicle.

The stolen car eventually stopped near 17th Avenue Northeast and Bay Street Northeast, police said.

Anthony Stump, 23, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested and charged with carjacking with a weapon or firearm, according to police. Stump was also charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement officer for allegedly crashing into the law enforcement vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.