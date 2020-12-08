2 boaters, dogs, cat rescued in accident near Honeymoon Island State Park

Pinellas County

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people, two dogs and a cat were rescued after their boat ran a ground in Hurricane Pass, near Honeymoon Island State Park on Tuesday.

According to the Dunedin Fire Department, crews received the call around 2 p.m.

Units from Dunedin, Palm Harbor, Sunstar and the United States Coast Guard responded and found the the 45-foot cruiser was taking on water.

Fire crews were able to get to the boat in high wave conditions.

The boaters and their animals were rescued. One cat died after attempts to revive it failed.

All were safely returned to shore, according to the fire department.

