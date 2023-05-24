ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Derrick Mims, who was found lying in the parking lot of a St. Petersburg apartment complex on May 19.

Police responded to a shots fired call Friday evening at the Baypointe Preserve Apartments where they found Mims lying in the complex’s parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Mims was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Kevin Lassiter and 26-year-old Troy Lassiter, jr. Kevin was charged with 1st-degree murder while Troy was charged with principal to murder in the 1st-degree.

Detectives believe the victim was known to the suspects and this was not a random act.

This is still an ongoing investigation.