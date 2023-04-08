CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested two people Friday after shutting down a drug house, arrest documents said.

Arrest affidavits said Tamya Keasia Battle, 23, and Avion Johnson, 24, of Clearwater operated a drug house out of an apartment complex on Cardova Lane.

According to officers, a search of the apartment found “multiple firearms, scales with residue, drug paraphernalia, as well as trafficking levels of both fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

Presumptive tests for both narcotics came back positive, police said.

The affidavits also said undercover officers conducted two controlled purchases of fentanyl from the apartment before the search.

Both Battle and Johnson were charged with operating a drug house, armed trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and various other charges.