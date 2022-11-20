TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two New Port Richey men were arrested Thursday night after a street race went wrong, according to arrest documents.

Arrest affidavits from the Florida Highway Patrol said Michael Neil Sager, 20, and Emmanuel “E-man” Karys, 21, were racing on Keller Circle at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Both suspects allegedly drove side by side while speeding in a 25-mph zone before Sager failed to slow down as they approached a curve, troopers said.

Authorities said this led to him crashing into a fence.

After being read his rights, Sager admitted to racing with Karys, according to the affidavits. The race was also captured on surveillance video.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of racing on highway and reckless driving.