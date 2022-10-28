LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Largo residents were arrested Wednesday after police say they were caught partially eating a rotisserie chicken at Walmart and putting it back on a shelf.

Arrest reports from the Largo Police Department said Cristian Ray Reeves-Putnam, 26, and Alexis Ann Marie Castillo, 32, were shopping for food when they were allegedly seen eating a chicken out of a box.

Police said after the suspects had their fill, they re-sealed the half-eaten chicken and back on the shelf.

They were later caught trying to leave the store without properly scanning or paying for items hidden in their shopping cart, according to the reports.

After being read their rights, the defendants apologized and said they were homeless.

Both were charged with petit theft.