CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two adults and a child will get assistance from the Red Cross after a fire Monday morning in Clearwater, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department.

The fire happened before 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of Plaza Street, officials said.

Firefighters put out the garage fire before the flames reached the house, but there was still smoke and water damage to the home, according to the department.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.