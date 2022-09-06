Left to right: Jason Paul Chambers, 48, of Wesley Chapel and Kevin Rodriguez, 26, of Land O’Lakes (Credit: PCSO)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested over the Labor Day weekend in Pinellas County after allegedly driving recklessly at speeds around 100 mph, according to authorities.

The first of these alleged DUI drivers was Jason Paul Chambers, 48, of Wesley Chapel, who was arrested Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said he was seen driving at around 125 mph in a 55-mph zone on County Road 611. When he was pulled over, he showed several signs of impairment and failed his field sobriety tests.

At around the same time, Pinellas County deputies pulled over Kevin Rodriguez, 26, of Land O’Lakes on SR-580 after they said he was driving at 96 mph in a 45-mph zone.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Rodriguez tried to flee by making a right turn to hide from the pursuing deputy. Once he was pulled over, it was discovered that Rodriguez had a suspended license from not paying a fine, according to an arrest document.

A third arrest happened on Labor Day itself when Clearwater police arrested Axel Maldonado, 24, of Clearwater for driving at “an extremely high rate of speed” while intoxicated, police said.

However, the arrest document did not give specifics on how fast he was going.

Axel Maldonado, 24, of Clearwater (Credit: PCSO)

All three suspects were charged with reckless driving and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. They also received separate charges pertaining to their respective arrests.