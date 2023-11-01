PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 5-year-olds were taken to a hospital after they were hit by a car in Pinellas Park on Halloween, the Pinellas Park Police Department said.

Investigators said a Hyundai Kona driver was traveling south on 52nd Street North approaching 80th Terrance North around 8:30 p.m. when two 5-year-olds darted across the road.

The Kona driver hit the kids with the front of the vehicle, police said.

The children were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, according to police.

A Halloween Treat Trail was happening at England Brothers Park, which was near the incident site.