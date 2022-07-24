TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a Seminole man for allegedly operating a drug house, according to affidavits.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies searched the home of Gregory El Bradford Heine Saturday.

During their search, deputies found around 192.6 pounds of marijuana scattered across various rooms in the home, according to the affidavits. They also found gun in the home along with various types of ammunition, jars, stickers, and large amounts of cash.

Deputies said Heine was previously convicted for felony possession of marijuana in 2017 out of Flagstaff, Arizona.

He now faces charges for armed trafficking of marijuana, operating a drug house, felon in possession of firearm, and multiple counts of felon in possession of ammunition.