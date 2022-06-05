ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a reported shooting on 17th Street South at noon.

According to a SPPD release, a 19-year-old man was shot outside on the street. He suffered serious injuries in the attack, but nothing else is known about the young man’s condition as of this report.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody yet.

If you know anything related to the shooting, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

