TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old Largo man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on a Pinellas County exit ramp Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the report, the man was heading west on the Roosevelt Boulevard exit ramp leading to Ulmerton Road at about 9:20 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve and his motorcycle left the roadway.

The man, whose identity was not released, was thrown from the motorcycle, which went off the overpass.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Further information was not immediately available.