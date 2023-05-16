OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck in Oldsmar on Tuesday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the intersection of Tampa Road and East Lake Woodlands Parkway just before 8 a.m.

Investigators said a Chevrolet pickup, driven by Harold Ellerby, 69, was turning left from Tampa Road to the entrance of East Lake Woodlands when a motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the truck.

The driver of the Yamaha motorcycle was identified as Conner Holmes, 19. He was thrown from the bike during the crash and sustained serious injuries.

Holmes was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Crash investigators said Holmes was likely speeding at the time of the collision.

Ellerby was not hurt, according to PCSO. The crash is still under investigation.