19-year-old accused of murdering 2 women in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police arrested a 19-year-old man on first-degree murder charges after linking him to the deaths of two women who were killed early Monday morning at a home in Largo.

Lieutenant Scott Gore with the Largo Police Department says officers responded to a home on 8th Avenue Northwest near 10th Street Northwest just before 2 a.m. in response to a 911 call.

Through the course of their investigation detectives developed probable cause to charge Sage Curry with two counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

This investigation is ongoing.