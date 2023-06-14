PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old involved in a deadly crash in April was charged with DUI manslaughter Tuesday, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Dominic Rampi was arrested and charged after a toxicology report revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash.

The accident killed 74-year-old Marion Miller on April 5 near the intersection of Belcher Road and Curlew Road in Dunedin. Rampi had allegedly been traveling at a high speed, ran a red light, and crashed into Miller’s vehicle.

Miller’s passenger, a 38-year-old woman, was not hurt in the crash.