DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – An 18-year-old boy has been charged following a crash that killed a 75-year-old woman in Dunedin Tuesday night.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Belcher Road and Curlew Road around 10:50 p.m. to investigate a fatal crash.

PCSO said the crash occurred when 18-year-old Dominic Rampi was driving southbound on Belcher Road at a high rate of speed. Police reported that as Rampi approached Curlew Road, he ran a red light and continued through the intersection at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, police stated that 75-year-old Marion Miller was driving eastbound on Curlew Road in the curb lane. As Miller entered the intersection while her light was green, she was “struck in a T-Bone Collison” by Rampi.

Following the collision, Rampi then struck another car driven by 38-year-old Rachel Worley. Deputies said Worley was not injured in the crash.

Both Rampi and Miller were taken to nearby hospitals, where Miller later died. According to authorities, Rampi sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office stated that speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash. Rampi was charged with one count of vehicular homicide with additional charges pending. At this time, the 18-year-old has not yet been booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.