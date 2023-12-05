TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Tarpon Springs police said an 18-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash on Monday afternoon.
Police said they were called to a crash at Martin Luther King Drive and North Avenue around 2:15 p.m.
Officers said the crash involved a bicyclist and a Mercury four-door sedan.
Police said the bicyclist was identified as 18-year-old Oni Mercado. Investigators said Mercado was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Mercury driver was not hurt in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Scott Faugno at 727-938-2849.