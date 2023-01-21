ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg teenager was indicted by a Florida grand jury on a first degree murder charge on Friday.

17-year-old Deonte Bishop was accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Zy’kiquiro Lofton in St. Petersburg on Dec. 29, 2022. He was identified as the shooting suspect after being arrested the next day during a traffic stop.

Bishop, who was a passenger during the stop, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

“Our detectives worked diligently around the clock to close this case,” St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said after the arrest. “Although this is tragic for all involved, at least we were able to bring justice to the victim’s family.”

Court records stated a grand jury in Florida’s Sixth Judicial Court indicted Bishop on a charge of first degree murder, which is a capital felony. That means Bishop could face the death penalty or life in prison, if convicted.

Bishop was also involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in St. Petersburg on Nov. 26, 2022.

St. Petersburg police said Deonte Bishop was driving north on Dr. MLK Street South when he collided with another car and sped away. The other driver – identified as Denry Gayle, 87 – was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deonte’s father, Ricky Bishop, 61, was charged with allowing him to drive his Camero without a license on Dec. 2, 2022.