TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old girl from Pompano Beach was killed in a hit-and-run in Tarpon Springs early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said the girl was walking across US-19 in the area of Klosterman Road when she was hit by a Toyota pickup truck that was heading north.

Officers said the truck left after hitting the girl. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The department said it is looking for “a 2014-2017 Silver Toyota Tundra pick-up truck” with damage on the front.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Cpl. John Gibson or Officer Steve Gassen at 727-938-2849.