ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting in St. Pete on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department, a fight broke out between two groups in an alley on 6th Ave. South, between 29th and 31st St. South.

At around 12:30 p.m., “several shots were fired,” resulting in two people being injured, according to the release. A 17-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and an 18-year-old man was left with minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation by St. Pete police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.