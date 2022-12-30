ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police have made an arrest in the murder of 15-year-old Zykiquiro Lofton, according to a release.

Police said they have charged Deonte Bishop, 17, with first-degree murder for Zykiquiro’s death.

The 15-year-old died after being shot outside on 9th Avenue South at 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, Deonte was identified as the suspect in the shooting after being arrested at 12:30 a.m. Friday for unrelated charges.

Officers said the teenage suspect was arrested when he was a passenger in a traffic stop. After the stop, officers charged him with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

“Our detectives worked diligently around the clock to close this case,” Chief Anthony Holloway said. “Although this is tragic for all involved, at least we were able to bring justice to the victim’s family.”

The investigation is still in progress as of this report.