17-month-old seriously injured while riding in lap of stepfather on motorcycle

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-month-old girl was seriously injured following a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening.

Clearwater police say the toddler was seriously injured when the child’s stepfather crashed after running a stop sign at the corner of Engman Street and Roosevelt Avenue just after 5 p.m.

The young girl was taken to All Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The 35-year-old stepfather was taken to Morton Plant Hospital to be medically checked out.

According to police, after running the stop sign the stepfather saw a crash with a car was about to occur and he laid down the motorcycle, which propelled the baby underneath the car.

Charges are pending.