17-month-old seriously injured while riding in lap of stepfather on motorcycle

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-month-old girl was seriously injured following a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening.

Clearwater police say the toddler was seriously injured when the child’s stepfather crashed after running a stop sign at the corner of Engman Street and Roosevelt Avenue just after 5 p.m.

The young girl was taken to All Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The 35-year-old stepfather was taken to Morton Plant Hospital to be medically checked out.

According to police, after running the stop sign the stepfather saw a crash with a car was about to occur and he laid down the motorcycle, which propelled the baby underneath the car.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss