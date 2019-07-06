16-year-old identified as victim found near alligators next to St.Pete lake

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say the body of a 16-year-old has been identified near alligators in mangroves near a lake in St. Petersburg Thursday morning.

St.Petersburg Police say Jarvis Deliford,16, remains have been identified.

Deliford was arrested earlier in the month on burglary charges and released from a juvenile detention facility on June 29.

“He was on an ankle monitor, he had released from juvenile detention earlier that day and was on an ankle monitor and he cut that off,” Furse said.

At this time it is not known why he cut off the monitor and why Deliford was at the lake.

“It would have to be a medical examiner determination to see if the gators came before or after,” police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said earlier this week. “At this time we can’t say it’s an alligator attack, but they were around the body and that made it more difficult getting to it.”

At this time, there are no obvious signs of foul play, however, detectives are awaiting an official autopsy report to determine a cause of death.

