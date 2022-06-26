TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old was reported missing out of Treasure Island, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Ariana Plumb, 16, was last seen on June 18, 2022. Authorities said she was wearing a black sweatshirt with a Bart Simpson logo, dark pants, and possibly a black bucket hat.

Ariana is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 113 pounds. She has red hair with turquoise streaks.

If you know shwere she is, call the FDLE at 1-888-FLMISSING (356-4774) or the Treasure Island Police Department at 727-367-1981.