ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder for shooting a 15-year-old boy Sunday morning.

The early morning shooting happened at around 4 a.m. at the Isles of Gateway Apartments at 10600 4th Street North.

The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Detectives also revealed that the two boys knew each other.

“I’m really saddened for children so young to be involved in criminal activity like that or involved in situations where that’s a possibility,” resident Kelsey Hillman said. “It breaks my heart.”

Anyone will additional information about this incident is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text your tip to TIP411.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.