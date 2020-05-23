16-year-old arrested after accidentally shooting 9-year-old nephew

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old teen has bee n arrested after accidentally shooting his 9-year-old nephew in the arm.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was handling a stolen firearm at the Red Roof Inn in unincorporated St. Petersburg when the accidentally discharged hitting his 9

year-old nephew in the arm.

Following the shooting, the teen fled the scene and discarded the firearm.

The teen was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, and violation of probation for burglary. The teen was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

The 9-year-old was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

