Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

16-year-old arrested after accidentally shooting 9-year-old nephew

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images Premium for WFLA ONLY

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old teen has bee n arrested after accidentally shooting his 9-year-old nephew in the arm.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was handling a stolen firearm at the Red Roof Inn in unincorporated St. Petersburg when the accidentally discharged hitting his 9
year-old nephew in the arm.

Following the shooting, the teen fled the scene and discarded the firearm.

The teen was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, and violation of probation for burglary. The teen was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

The 9-year-old was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss