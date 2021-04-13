15-year-old steals truck, crashes into home

Clearwater Police

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police say a 15-year-old boy stole a truck and crashed into someone’s home.

According to police, residents saw a blue pickup truck driving recklessly in the area. Moments later the teen lost control of the truck, in the area of Betty Lane and Drew Street.

The teen attempted to run away following the crash but was followed by witnesses until officers were able to locate him on Cleveland Street, near Missouri Avenue.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures and will be transported to the juvenile facility once medically cleared.

Thankfully no one was injured and the  Clearwater Fire Department is inspecting the structural damage to the home.

Charges are expected to be filed.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

