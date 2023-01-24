St. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old St. Petersburg High School student was arrested Tuesday after they attempted to pass a handgun to another student, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Authorities said a campus monitor saw the teenager hand off an item to another student in the gym. Upon closer inspection, the item turned out to be an unloaded handgun.

Police said the second student immediately laid down the weapon and walked away. That’s when the student who handed over the gun took off running.

The teen was ultimately taken into custody by patrol officers shortly after and charged with the possession of a weapon on school property.

The gun was secured by school officials.