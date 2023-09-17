ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager has been hospitalized in a shooting Sunday morning, according to St. Petersburg police.

A police spokesperson said the shooting happened at the Isles of Gateway apartment complex on 4th Street North just before 4 a.m.

The victim in the case was said to be a 15-year-old boy with upper body trauma. He was hospitalized at Bayfront Health, according to officials.

“I’m really saddened for children so young to be involved in criminal activity like that or involved in situations where that’s a possibility,” resident Kelsey Hillman said. “It breaks my heart.”

The victim’s condition is not yet known.