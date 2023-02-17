CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old was arrested early Friday morning after crashing a stolen SUV while fleeing from police, the Clearwater Police Department said.

According to authorities, officers attempted to stop the teen driver, who was traveling with two other minors in the vehicle when the SUV took off.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office aerial unit was called to assist with tracking the stolen vehicle. That’s when officer said the SUV turned onto the Courtney Campbell Causeway and slammed into a pole near Dr. Kiran C Patel Boulevard.

While there were no major injuries reported, the teen driver faces charges of fleeing to elude, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.