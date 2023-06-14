PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old was arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred during a drug deal at a Wells Fargo Tuesday night.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, a 19-year-old man was stabbed at the Wells Fargo located at 7100 US Highway 19 N. during a drug deal.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries following the stabbing. He currently remains in the hospital.

The police department announced that the 15-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated battery Wednesday afternoon.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, officials have withheld his identity.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.