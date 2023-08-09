PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The start of the 2023-2024 school year is less than 24 hours away in Pinellas County, and like clockwork, deputies have already made their first arrest for threats of mass shooting.

Deputies said a 15-year-old Pinellas County student messaged another student about participating in a school shooting that would take place at East Lake High School. The student who received the messages told school personnel, who forwarded their concerns to authorities.

Detectives spoke with the teen at his home where he admitted to sending the message, but told detectives the threat was a joke.

Despite his story, the teen was arrested and taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center on charges of threatening communications or threats of mass shooting.

“The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to keeping our schools, our children, and our community safe,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on any threats is asked to notify the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office by calling (727) 582-6200 or submitting a tip online.