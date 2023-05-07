PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police arrested a teenager who they said made threats to a local high school Saturday.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said parents reported a social media video that made threats against the students of Pinellas Park High School.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy made the threats while wielding a realistic toy gun.

When taken into custody, the teenager admitted to making the video but said it was just a joke.

Officers said the teenage suspect did not have any guns in his possession.

“Any and all threats of violence will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” Chief Michael Haworth said. “When it comes to situations involving the safety of our community, no stone is left unturned.”

The student was arrested on a charge of electronic threats to conduct a mass shooting.