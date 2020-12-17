14-year-old Pinellas Co. high school student arrested following mass shooting threat

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old Pinellas County high school student has been arrested for threatening a mass shooting at school.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, school resource deputies were contacted about

Instagram postings that appeared to target Hollins High School. One post depicted an AK-47 assault rifle with the caption “What up Dixie” and the hashtag “bullseye.” The second post was a picture of the front of Hollins High School with the caption, “Wouldn’t go to school tomorrow.” A third posting

showed two AR-15-style rifles with the caption, “Can’t wait to use those.”

The posts appeared under the anonymous username, “ano.nymousshooter” and was linked to a 14-year-old at the school, detectives say.

The sheriff’s office said detectives found the 14-year-old at his St. Petersburg home just hours after he posted the threats to Instagram.

During an interview with investigators, the teenager admitted to posting the images which were downloaded from the internet. Detectives confirmed that the student does not have access to any firearms and do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the school.

Any person with information on this threat or other threats like it are asked to notify the sheriff’s office immediately at 727-582-6200.