14-year-old injured after group of teens played with gun in St. Petersburg

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old boy was accidently shot after him and a group of teens were playing with a gun.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, five teens were in the house and were playing with a gun when it went off and the bullet struck the teen.

According to police, no adults were present at the time.

A 17-year-old is being charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm which is a misdemeanor.

The teen is currently at Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss