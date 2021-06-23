14-year-old injured after group of teens played with gun in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old boy was accidently shot after him and a group of teens were playing with a gun.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, five teens were in the house and were playing with a gun when it went off and the bullet struck the teen.

According to police, no adults were present at the time.

A 17-year-old is being charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm which is a misdemeanor.

The teen is currently at Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.