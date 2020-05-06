14-year-old girl shot in the hand in Seminole, deputies say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl injured after she was shot in the hand.

According to a spokesperson with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, an argument happened in the 11,000 block of 122nd Terrace North in Largo when shots were fired striking the teen in the hand.

The teen was taken to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say the suspects fled the scene in a car and are searching for the people involved.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

