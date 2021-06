TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old boy was injured after he was struck by an SUV on Monday while riding his bicycle.

According to St. Petersburg police, the accident occurred at 2:04 p.m. at 34th Avenue North and 37th Street North.

The boy suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police say the driver of the SUV is cooperating with officers and an investigation is ongoing.