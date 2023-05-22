ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy in St. Petersburg.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the shooting occurred at Wildwood Park on May 8. Police said the victim suffered injuries but survived.

Police said the 14-year-old suspect was arrested with four other teenagers, aged 13 to 15, who committed at least seven auto burglaries. The teens were seen traveling in a stolen Kia Seltos in the area of 30th Avenue North and 59th Street. Police tried to pull them over, but the vehicle did not stop. It was eventually located in the 4600 block of 18th Avenue South, and the five boys were seen running into a nearby house.

They were eventually taken into custody and a gun was recovered. One of the teens had stolen credit cards, according to police. The teens all face charges, including auto theft, residential burglary, auto burglary, and possession of burglary tools.

Police said one of the teenagers, a 14-year-old boy, was wanted for attempted murder in the May 8 shooting. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree attempted murder.