14-year-old arrested after threatening mass shooting in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old student has been arrested after they threatened a mass shooting at LiFT Academy School in Seminole.

According to deputies, the boy was involved in a previous altercation a week prior and the parents of the child were given the option to either withdraw the student or have him expelled.

After being withdrawn, the boy texted a classmate stating, “I’m finna shoot that school up” and mentioned two classmates and a faculty member as shooting targets.

The next day, the parent of the classmate the boy had texted saw the messages and alerted school officials placing the school under lockdown.

Deputies discovered the boy had no access to any weapons and admitted to deputies he sent the threats because he was “mad.”

The boy was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.