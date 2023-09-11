Video above from previous coverage: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after 2 students stabbed at Countryside high school

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old accused of stabbing two students at Countryside High School in Clearwater will now be charged as an adult, according to officials.

Honor Akim Walker, 14, was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder in connection with the stabbing on Aug. 31, according to court documents.

Officials said Walker had no history of disciplinary issues at school, however, said he idolized serial killers and domestic terrorists.

Officials said Walker first stabbed a 14-year-old fellow student in the neck before stabbing a 16-year-old student in the chest and abdomen. Both appeared to be random.

“The victims went to school yesterday to learn, to be with friends, but they were violently and suddenly attacked by this individual,” Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy previously said. “He was homicidal and intent on killing people. We know this because of a manifesto we have in our possession in the suspect’s own words.”