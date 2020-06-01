Breaking News
14 arrested in St. Pete after protest turns violent

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – St. Pete police arrested 14 people after a protest outside the police department turns violent.

Chief Anthony Holloway tells 8 On Your Side, protests were peaceful all day on Sunday, until things took a turn around 11 p.m.

A crowd of nearly 200 were gathered outside the police department headquarters when someone took over the water meter cover and threw it at the police station. Rocks and bottles were also thrown at officers.

At that point, officers deployed smoke bombs and told the crowd to leave. Those who refused to leave were arrested.

St. Pete Police tell 8 On Your Side several officers were hit, only one had a minor injury, and a patrol car window was smashed.

