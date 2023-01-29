ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy was killed in a traffic incident involving a motorcycle early Sunday morning, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said at around 12:35 a.m., a motorcyclist driving south on 28th Street North hit the teenager near 110th Avenue North.

Officers said the 13-year-old died of his injuries. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The police department kept a section of 28th Street closed for several hours as it investigated the scene.