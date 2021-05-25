13-year-old girl struck by car in Treasure Island, seriously injured

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in Treasure Island Monday night, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 120th Avenue.

Deputies said the girl and her friend were running diagonally across Gulf Boulevard and not using a crosswalk. A vehicle heading north in the left lane stopped to let the girls cross, but a driver in another lane, a 31-year-old man, did not stop in time and struck the 13-year-old, who suffered serious injuries. Her friend was not injured.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she remains in serious condition, deputies said.

Deputies said the child was visiting from Ohio and was heading to a gas station to buy a phone charger.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to deputies.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.

