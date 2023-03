ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening while riding his bike in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg police said the boy was shot in the 1900 block of 11th Avenue Around 7:35 p.m.

The boy went to a nearby church for help, police said.

St. Pete police said the boy’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators are working to find out where the shot came from.

No other information was immediately available.